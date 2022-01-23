Who I am: Josué Quintana Gómez |

Where I live: Honduras

What I do: I believe that science and especially natural sciences should be of general interest. Unfortunately people still turn their backs on agendas such as climate change, biodiversity, protected areas, mining, among other issues. Before becoming a journalist, I wanted to be a conservationist. I became a reporter with focus on the environment in Honduras.

Why science journalism: “I like to public environment stories out of the daily media agenda”

Suggestions for newcomers:

Approach communities, tribes and villages with respect. Put time aside to get to know people and let them know you.

Be cautious with local communities, authorities or environmental activists comments. They all have interests.

Do not show fear and be very prudent in your coverage.

Meet other members