Who I am: Rafiqul Islam Montu |

Where I live: Bangladesh

What I do: I cover environmental issues. There are close ties with the environment and science. As a result, environmental journalism sometimes transcends science literacy. Environment, climate change, and science have a big impact on human life. Through this kind of journalism I can search for roots. This journalism helps me understand climate change.

Why science journalism: I always have the opportunity to work on new issues. Every subject made me very curious. I get a chance to raise the voices of marginalized people. I get a chance to present the real situation of the marginalized to the policy makers. I can show you the way to solve the problem.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Stay up to date on current events.

Be curious about new things.

Keep an eye on the changes at the field level

