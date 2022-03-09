  • Posted on

Rafiqul Islam Montu

Where I live: Bangladesh

What I do:  I cover environmental issues. There are close ties with the environment and science. As a result, environmental journalism sometimes transcends science literacy. Environment, climate change, and science have a big impact on human life. Through this kind of journalism I can search for roots. This journalism helps me understand climate change.

Why science journalism:  I always have the opportunity to work on new issues. Every subject made me very curious. I get a chance to raise the voices of marginalized people. I get a chance to present the real situation of the marginalized to the policy makers. I can show you the way to solve the problem.

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • Stay up to date on current events.
  • Be curious about new things.
  • Keep an eye on the changes at the field level

