Who I am: Hanne Østli Jakobsen |
Where I live: Norway
What I do: Because it’s a part of journalism where we get to acknowledge that the world is really complicated and dig into that complexity, while still telling compelling stories.
Why science journalism: Whenever I’m curious about anything, I get to call the most knowledgeable people in the world and ask them about it.
Suggestions for newcomers:
- Always ask “who would disagree with you?”
- Focus on scientific issues that intersect with public policy debates – that’s where the most consequential stories are happening.
- Be careful with analogies: They can be more confusing than clarifying.