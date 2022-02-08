  • Posted on

Hanne Jakobsen

Who I am: Hanne Østli Jakobsen | Twitter

Where I live: Norway

What I do: Because it’s a part of journalism where we get to acknowledge that the world is really complicated and dig into that complexity, while still telling compelling stories.

Why science journalism:  Whenever I’m curious about anything, I get to call the most knowledgeable people in the world and ask them about it.

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • Always ask “who would disagree with you?”
  • Focus on scientific issues that intersect with public policy debates – that’s where the most consequential stories are happening.
  • Be careful with analogies: They can be more confusing than clarifying.

Meet other members

 

Recommended Posts

Meet the Members: Josué Quintana Gómez
Meet the Members: Stephen Cheng
The science that makes a difference in all our lives. Report from the Kavli Prize Week 2018
“I think that science journalism is so incredibly important” [Alan Alda]