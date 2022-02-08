Who I am: Hanne Østli Jakobsen |

Where I live: Norway

What I do: Because it’s a part of journalism where we get to acknowledge that the world is really complicated and dig into that complexity, while still telling compelling stories.

Why science journalism: Whenever I’m curious about anything, I get to call the most knowledgeable people in the world and ask them about it.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Always ask “who would disagree with you?”

Focus on scientific issues that intersect with public policy debates – that’s where the most consequential stories are happening.

Be careful with analogies: They can be more confusing than clarifying.

