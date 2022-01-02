Who I am: Stephen Cheng | Facebook

Where I live: China

What I do: When I started in Beijing 15 years ago, nobody used to pay attention to China’s science. Trending topics then were poverty, corruption, pollution. But in the eyes of humble Chinese scientists I saw fire. They wanted to change the world. So I kept digging and hit a trove of explosive stories.

Why science journalism: Science is hard but it gives hope. A science reporter has the privilege to wear a big, easy smile in an war drum beating newsroom. You know things that most people don’t. A new gene-editing tool to cure disease or AI to catch corrupt government officials can ignite a party crowd.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Don’t limit yourself to just one discipline, try as many different topics as possible, if they interest you.

Always treat your readers with utmost respect, and that means treating them as primary school students.

Work closely with your editors, because they are paid big to help.

