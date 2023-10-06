The popularity of the WFSJ’s Press Card program has set the stage for one of the organization’s most ambitious projects — an exclusive listing of science journalists who belong to our member associations.



The information obtained through each application is being converted into a searchable directory in a protected area of the WFSJ web site. This new resource has been created in collaboration with the developer of the web site with the protection of members’ privacy as a fundamental priority. In this way, science journalists from around the world will have the option to identify themselves and each other in a safe, secure setting. In addition, the WFSJ will be able to provide these members with additional services, such as exclusive access to publishers or research organizations for job opportunities or detailed information that would not otherwise be available on-line.









With the launch of the directory WFSJ entered a pilot period of three months to ensure that it is functioning properly and participants are satisfied with the results. We are ready to collect feedback from users and make whatever changes are recommended. And once this database is completely up and running, an even morea ambitious project will be set in motion — the WFSJ’s first moderated discussion group.



This interactive site will be linked to the directory and accessible only to those members, who will be able to exchange ideas and news amongst themselves. It will, in fact, be a setting for science journalists to stay in touch with their peers around the world!