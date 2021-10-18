The World Health Organization is launching the third edition of its annual initiative to encourage a new generation of film and video producers to bring their attention to matters of global health. The WHO will begin accepting entries to the 2022 Health for All Film Festival for the next three months, starting on 28 October 2021 and closing on 30 January 2022.

In addition to Grand Prix awards worth US$10,000, this year’s competition includes special US$5,000 prizes in the areas of health innovation and rehabilitation, as well as a student film category. The specific rules for submitting an entry can be found on the WHO Web site.

Organizers of the festival, which was created in 2020, have been gratified by the volume and quality of material they have been given to review. In its first two years, Health for All drew upward of 1,250 entries from some 110 countries, with applicants ranging from media professionals to amateurs. Jurors have similarly been drawn from throughout the film industry, health care sectors, and humanitarian services.

For more information, visit the Festival Web site.