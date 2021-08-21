As discussion of trans people and related topics have become more prominent in the media, this coverage has introduced unwelcome variations in style. For every published story that may be thoughtful and accurate, there are others that may be well intentioned but fail to meet journalistic standards.

For that reason the Trans Journalists Association has introduced a common sense guide that addresses the kinds of challenges that confront such reporting, along with simple strategies that should be welcome for any reporter.

It gives insight into appropriate language, common shortcomings, and steps journalists can take to make their coverage better. While this guide provides a strong foundation for covering trans communities with sensitivity and care, trans communities are incredibly diverse. The language some trans people use to describe themselves and their communities might be different from or even contradict parts of this guide. Reporting well on trans communities requires nuance and care, and this guide is only a starting point.