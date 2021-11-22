Researchers from City, University of London, are carrying out a research study on the use of expert opinion during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are inviting journalists who made use of such expertise to take a short survey that will show how these interactions can be better understood and supported in the future. The survey should take 10-15 minutes to complete, and your responses will be confidentially recorded. You can also choose to participate in an interview later. The survey, which is being led by Dr Kyriaki Giorgakoudi, Dr Zahera Harb, and Miss Vishwa Parsana, closes on Thursday 25 November 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Dr Kyriaki Giorgakoudi k.giorgakoudi@city.ac.uk If you would like to participate, please follow the link below.